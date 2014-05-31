John Lackey Wins Amica Pitcher Of The Week

For the second straight week, Boston Red Sox right-hander John Lackey takes home the Amica Pitcher of the Week honors after pitching 6 1/3 shut-out innings against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

Lackey earned the W in Boston’s 4-0 victory. He gave up eight hits, but he struck out nine and did not give up a single walk. It was his second consecutive start without allowing any runs, showing that he’s bounced back from getting knocked around by the Detroit Tigers on May 17.

Lackey had a tumultuous start to his career in Boston, but has stepped up his game since returning from Tommy John surgery last season. If he can consistently deal the way he has during his past two starts, the Sox will have no problem considering him to be a co-ace to Jon Lester.

His latest gem actually lowered his ERA to 3.27, better than Lester’s 3.45.