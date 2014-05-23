Johnny Manziel’s Agent Calls $25M Sexual Harassment Lawsuit ‘Insanity’

Update, 4:32 p.m. ET: “Dr. Drew On Call” contributor and co-host Samantha Schacher tweeted: “It’s 100% a hoax people, the serial filer’s name is Jonathan Lee Riches” with a link to TMZ Sports.
A person by the name of Samantha Schacher filed for a restraining order against Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel.
The plaintiff is seeking $25 million in damages, claiming the former Texas A&M star has been sexually harassing her since Feb. 14, 2013, and has sent her nude pictures and videos of himself, according to reports.
The document was filed in federal court in Florida on May 16.
“It’s insanity,” Manziel’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told USA TODAY Sports on Friday. “You can read the thing for yourself.
“What some people will do for publicity is just embarrassing,” Burkhardt added. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”
The agent also wrote on Twitter that “This joke ‘lawsuit’ is obviously 1000000% fake and/ or frivolous. Embarrassing I even have say this after reading the nonsense.”
Details of the lawsuit — which many believe to be a hoax — aren’t suitable for children and can be found at Deadspin. Check out some clips below for an idea of what the claims entail.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP