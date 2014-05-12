Rays’ Woodstock-Themed Road Trip Produces Some Amazing Outfits (Photos)

The Tampa Bay Rays have had some serious struggles of late, dropping six of their last eight games to fall to last place in the American League East with a 16-22 record.

What better way to break that slump than to dress up in hippie outfits?

That’s exactly what manager Joe Maddon and the Rays decided to do on Sunday as they prepared for their upcoming road trip, dubbing their games the “Woodstock Road Trip” and embarking on “7 Days of Peace & Baseball.” Check out Maddon’s tweet below.

We're off on the Woodstock trip. I want to make sure the guys have a good time. There's no panic. Keep playing hard. http://t.co/C596FX1LpQ —

Joe Maddon (@RaysJoeMaddon) May 11, 2014

The success of Maddon’s latest slump-busting ploy remains to be seen, but at the very least it has provided fans a look at some amazingly creative 70s-themed outfits from Maddon and his players. Here are a few of the highlights, courtesy of the Rays’ official Twitter account.

Joe and Jaye Maddon, Summer of '69. #RaysWoodstock http://t.co/40S7AzocV0 —

Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 11, 2014

.@TheZobrists' shirt says "Put down the drugs, come get a hug." Well, you heard the man... #RaysWoodstock http://t.co/z7RjtBneCF —

Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 11, 2014

Peralta, Westy and Oviedo came ready to groove. #RaysWoodstock http://t.co/eA6PoJZYuX —

Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 11, 2014

Coach Jamie Nelson is headed back to Seattle. #RaysWoodstock http://t.co/fjmHtaLGgh —

Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 11, 2014

Wheels up for the West Coast, Woodstock style. Some of the better-dressed from the #RaysWoodstock traveling party: http://t.co/w5134Jh5zI —

Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 11, 2014

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@RaysBaseball