Rays’ Woodstock-Themed Road Trip Produces Some Amazing Outfits (Photos)

by on Mon, May 12, 2014 at 12:54PM

The Tampa Bay Rays have had some serious struggles of late, dropping six of their last eight games to fall to last place in the American League East with a 16-22 record.

What better way to break that slump than to dress up in hippie outfits?

That’s exactly what manager Joe Maddon and the Rays decided to do on Sunday as they prepared for their upcoming road trip, dubbing their games the “Woodstock Road Trip” and embarking on “7 Days of Peace & Baseball.” Check out Maddon’s tweet below.

The success of Maddon’s latest slump-busting ploy remains to be seen, but at the very least it has provided fans a look at some amazingly creative 70s-themed outfits from Maddon and his players. Here are a few of the highlights, courtesy of the Rays’ official Twitter account.

