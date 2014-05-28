Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman Horse Around At Patriots Play 60 Event (Video)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski couldn’t participate in New England Patriots OTAs on Tuesday, but his knee was healthy enough to run a few drills with Julian Edelman at Igo Elementary School.

Gronkowski and Edelman were among the Patriots’ representatives at the Play 60 event in Foxboro on Wednesday, where owner Robert Kraft donated $60,000 to Foxboro Public Schools.

After an assembly at the elementary school, students and community seniors exercised with the Patriots’ players. Edelman went head to head with one of the seniors, who finished the drill before the Patriots wide receiver thanks to some help from Gronkowski.

Gronkowski’s not going full speed, but it’s nice to see the big tight end moving around on his rehabbed torn ACL.