Brandon Workman Suspended Six Games For Throwing At Evan Longoria

The Boston Red Sox got the worst of the in-game discipline from their Friday night game against the Tampa Bay Rays, and they learned Tuesday there will also be supplemental discipline.

Major League Baseball announced Boston pitcher Brandon Workman has been suspended for six games. The league claims that Workman’s six-game ban is because Workman was “intentionally throwing a pitch in the head area” of Tampa Bay third baseman Evan Longoria. Workman was also fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Workman was ejected after throwing behind Evan Longoria during the sixth inning of the Red Sox’s eventual win over the Rays. That came after Tampa Bay starter David Price hit David Ortiz in the first inning and Mike Carp in the fourth inning. Price was not disciplined Tuesday.

Workman told reporters Tuesday in Cleveland that he will appeal the suspension. He’s scheduled to start Wednesday in Cleveland against the Indians, and he can still make that start now that he’s appealing the ban.