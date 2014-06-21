NESN Sports Today

Patriots Putting Pieces Together For Successful 2014 Season (Video)

by on Sat, Jun 21, 2014 at 10:13AM

Even a playoff team has room for improvement.

That’s what the New England Patriots made clear throughout their mandatory minicamp, which ended on Thursday. A 12-4 team like the Patriots were last season still has issues to address. As quarterback Tom Brady put it, “It can always be better.”

And the Pats certainly seem to be headed in that direction. They’ve added a slew of new talent, including defensive backs Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner. Injured veterans, like defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, are getting back to full speed.

All of the pieces that were missing last season are coming together.

Hear more from the team in the video above.

