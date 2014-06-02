Rickie Lambert Joins Liverpool From Southampton In $7M Transfer

Rickie Lambert’s career is coming full circle.

Lambert joined Liverpool FC from Southampton FC on Monday after completing a transfer worth a reported £4 million ($6.7 million) plus add-ons, according to multiple sources.

Lambert signed a two-year contract with Liverpool. The 32-year-old striker will join his new club after participating at the 2014 FIFA World Cup with England.

Lambert spent five years in Liverpool’s academy before the Reds released him at age 15. Lambert had spells at Blackpool, Macclesfield, Stockport, Rochdale and Bristol Rovers before joining Southampton in 2009, where he would go on to score 117 goals in 235 games and earn his first call-up to England’s national team.

Lambert relishes the chance to play for the club he has supported since childhood.

“I can’t believe it,” Lambert said, according to LiverpoolFC.com. “I’ve loved this club all my life. I left here 17 years ago and I haven’t stopped loving it since.

“I have always dreamt of playing for Liverpool, but I did kind of think the chance of playing for them had gone. I didn’t think the chance would come.

“My mum and dad shed a few tears when I told them, my mum in particular.”

Lambert will join a Reds forward corps that includes Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, Raheem Sterling, Iago Aspas, Luis Alberto and Fabio Borini. Liverpool will compete in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and two domestic cups next season, so Lambert should see plenty of action for his boyhood club.