Tuukka Rask Attending NHL Awards Show With 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient (Photo)

Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara won’t be the only members of Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask’s posse Tuesday night at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.

The netminder, who is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, reportedly will take along a friend: 9-year-old Will Lacey, a cancer patient from Braintree, Mass. Lacey and Rask both will wear John Varvatos clothing on the red carpet, judging by this tweet:

Tuukka Rask makes the wish come true of a little boy with cancer. They will both wear JV at tomorrow's @NHL Awards! http://t.co/fY0I1wxGgC —

John Varvatos (@johnvarvatos) June 23, 2014

Rask is no stranger to bringing smiles to young Bruins fans’ faces. Back in March, Rask and the Bruins hosted 9-year-old Topfield, Mass., native Maddie Santosuosso to take the ice with her favorite team and get some goaltending tips from her favorite player. Maddie suffers from stage IV sarcoma, a rare tissue cancer. Her visit was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Bergeron is up for the Selke Trophy, which he won in the 2011-12 season, and Chara is up for the Norris Trophy, an award he took home following the 2008-09 campaign.

Ben Bishop (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Semyon Varlamov (Colorado Avalanche) join Rask as the finalists for the Vezina. This is the first Vezina nomination for all three goalies.

