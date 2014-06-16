U.S. Soccer World Cup Hype Video Will Pump You Up For USA-Ghana

The U.S. men’s national team starts its journey in the 2014 FIFA World Cup on Monday when it takes on Ghana. To get fans excited for the game, U.S. Soccer released a video Monday morning.

The video starts out slow but eventually builds up to show a variety of team highlights. The climax shows a banner bearing the words “Beat Ghana” while the famous “I believe that we will win” chant plays in the background.

The American team is looking to exact some revenge in this match, as the U.S. was eliminated by Ghana in each of last two World Cups.

Check out the video below to get ready for Monday’s game, which starts at 6 p.m. ET.