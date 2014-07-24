Danny Ainge, Celtics Playing It Safe With Offseason Moves (Podcast)

If you’re not a fan of the Boston Celtics, you could say this has been a boring offseason for the green team. If you are a fan of the Celtics, it’s been downright depressing.

It has become increasingly obvious that Kevin Love is not walking through that door, unless by “that door” you mean the one leading to the visitor’s locker room at TD Garden. The closest the Celtics appear to be getting to a Love deal for now is as a potential third wheel in a trade to send Love to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What moves the Celtics have made have been far from encouraging. Evan Turner, a talented but flawed scorer, hardly moves the needle, and watching Kris Humphries follow Paul Pierce to the Washington Wizards underscored how making the playoffs is far from Boston’s focus for the coming season. With 18 players and some $78 million dedicated to their payroll, the Celtics have a lot of money invested in a lot of bodies that aren’t likely to produce many wins.

Yet Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has made the most of an otherwise unproductive summer, maintaining the team’s long-term financial flexibility while adding to the club’s trove of draft picks. CelticsHub’s Brian Robb joined NESN.com Celtics writer Ben Watanabe to break down the offseason moves in this week’s Celtics/NBA podcast.

Listen to or download the podcast in the player below.