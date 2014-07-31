Dejan Lovren To Miss Remainder Of Liverpool’s 2014 US Tour

Dejan Lovren is downright giddy at the prospect of joining his new Liverpool teammates on the field, but he’ll have to wait a little longer to do so.

Lovren, 25, won’t join Liverpool for the remainder of its 2014 U.S. Tour due to visa issues, according to LiverpoolFC.com.

After signing with the Reds on Sunday, Lovren was expected to fly to the States for the last legs of Liverpool’s U.S. preseason program.

“Unfortunately he can’t come out here because I don’t think he has got his visa to travel out, so he is working back at Melwood with the staff, and he will be ready to join us whenever we get back — so we are looking forward to that,” Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday, according to LiverpoolFC.com.

Lovren will train with Liverpool’s U-21 team at the club’s practice facility until next week when the Reds’ first-team returns to England.

Who knows? Rather than being an irritant, the delay could ultimately make the bond between Lovren and Liverpool stronger than it otherwise would have been.

