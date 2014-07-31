Liverpool FC

Dejan Lovren To Miss Remainder Of Liverpool’s 2014 US Tour

by on Thu, Jul 31, 2014 at 12:08AM

Dejan Lovren is downright giddy at the prospect of joining his new Liverpool teammates on the field, but he’ll have to wait a little longer to do so.

Lovren, 25, won’t join Liverpool for the remainder of its 2014 U.S. Tour due to visa issues, according to LiverpoolFC.com.

After signing with the Reds on Sunday, Lovren was expected to fly to the States for the last legs of Liverpool’s U.S. preseason program.

“Unfortunately he can’t come out here because I don’t think he has got his visa to travel out, so he is working back at Melwood with the staff, and he will be ready to join us whenever we get back — so we are looking forward to that,” Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday, according to LiverpoolFC.com.

Lovren will train with Liverpool’s U-21 team at the club’s practice facility until next week when the Reds’ first-team returns to England.

Who knows? Rather than being an irritant, the delay could ultimately make the bond between Lovren and Liverpool stronger than it otherwise would have been.

Liverpool signs $34M Lovren in effort to fortify defense >>

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties