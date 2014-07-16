Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Leaves Fan With Nasty Bruise (Photo)

Giancarlo Stanton was the star of the 2014 Home Run Derby on Monday — well, the star of the first round, at least.

The Miami Marlins slugger put up a goose egg in his second round of swings, but he launched six balls into the Target Field seats during his first trip to the plate, including one that nearly left the stadium entirely.

A fan named Jordan Jacobson made the questionable decision of trying to bare-hand one of Stanton’s moon shots, and this was the result:

Hey @Giancarlo818 thanks, I forgot to bring my mit http://t.co/UmI2PXoXk8 —

Jordan Jacobson (@JJacobson13) July 15, 2014

The worst part? He didn’t even make the catch.

“It was extremely painful at first, then went numb after about 15 minutes,” Jacobson told Page Q Sports. “It probably would have felt better if I would have gotten the ball.”

We’ll tell you one thing for certain: This never would have happened to Giant Glove Guy.