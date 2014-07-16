Miami Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Leaves Fan With Nasty Bruise (Photo)

by on Wed, Jul 16, 2014 at 11:15AM

Giancarlo Stanton was the star of the 2014 Home Run Derby on Monday — well, the star of the first round, at least.

The Miami Marlins slugger put up a goose egg in his second round of swings, but he launched six balls into the Target Field seats during his first trip to the plate, including one that nearly left the stadium entirely.

A fan named Jordan Jacobson made the questionable decision of trying to bare-hand one of Stanton’s moon shots, and this was the result:

The worst part? He didn’t even make the catch.

“It was extremely painful at first, then went numb after about 15 minutes,” Jacobson told Page Q Sports. “It probably would have felt better if I would have gotten the ball.”

We’ll tell you one thing for certain: This never would have happened to Giant Glove Guy.

