John Lackey Records Out With Nifty Glove Flip In Red Sox’s Win (Video)

John Lackey became the Red Sox’s first 10-game winner Friday. He also displayed some nifty glove work.

Houston Astros infielder Marwin Gonzalez attempted to drop down a bunt in the third inning with the Red Sox leading 2-0. Lackey wasn’t prepared to relinquish a single, however, so he stormed off the mound and took matters into his own hands.

Lackey scooped the ball with his glove and in one motion flipped it to first baseman Mike Carp to complete the out. If the ball squirted past Lackey and out to second baseman Dustin Pedroia, it probably would have been a leadoff single.

Lackey’s play wasn’t the only wild defensive play Friday. Mike Carp and Burke Badenhop combined for an awkwardly awesome play in the seventh inning with Boston in total control.