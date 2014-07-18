Pitcher Jenrry Mejia Guarantees New York Mets Make 2014 Postseason

The New York Mets begin the second half of the season with a 45-50 record, sitting seven games back in the National League East standings. ESPN gives the team just a 17 percent chance to reach the playoffs.

Just don’t tell that to pitcher Jenrry Mejia.

New York’s closer believes this is the year the Mets break their postseason drought, which now stands at eight consecutive seasons.

“We’re gonna make (the playoffs) because we believe in ourselves,” Mejia told SportsNet New York, via CBS New York.

We’ve seen bold predictions coming from New York before, namely Rex Ryan claiming his Jets would win a Super Bowl title. But this prediction feels a bit different. This one is coming from a team that has not had a winning season since 2008 and has had its share of mishaps and blunders over the past few years.

After an 8-2 homestand to conclude the first half, Mejia said he is confident the Mets can continue to roll through the final months of the season.

“We’ll be ready, and we’re gonna make the playoffs,” Mejia said. We’re gonna be there.”

