Vin Scully Cracks Joke About Umpire Taking Foul Ball To Groin (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has proved time and time again over his Hall of Fame career that he brings a lot to baseball broadcasts. He showed Monday night that a sense of humor is one of those many things.

Scully was calling the Dodgers’ game versus the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night when Adrian Gonzalez fouled off a pitch. The foul ball took a quick bounce off the dirt near the plate and struck home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez in a place where no man wants to be hit with a baseball.

The umpire appeared to be fine (relatively speaking, of course), which opened the door for Scully to crack a joke at Gonzalez’s expense.

[tweet https://twitter.com/Lana/status/496519549337223168 align=’center’]

Scully wasn’t done there, though. [tweet https://twitter.com/Lana/status/496526432148144128 align=’center’]

Luckily for everyone, we’ll have the pleasure of listening to Scully for at least one more year, as he recently announced he’ll be returning for the 2015 season — his 66th with the Dodgers.