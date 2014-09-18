BAA: Registration For 2015 Boston Marathon Now Officially Closed

The 2014 Boston Marathon produced a record turnout of runners, and the race’s popularity will continue in 2015.

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that registration for the 2015 Boston Marathon has officially closed, and that an additional registration period scheduled for Sept. 22 has been cancelled.

The Sept. 22 date was originally set up for qualifying runners to enter on a first-come, first-served basis if spots were still available, but the BAA easily filled all openings over the last several weeks.

In the wake of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, the BAA expanded the 2014 race’s field from 27,000 to 36,000 entrants, as many runners who were unable to finish in 2013 were allowed to participate. That number will be ratcheted back to 30,000 contestants for the 2015 race, which is scheduled for April 20, 2015.

All runners who registered will be notified of their acceptance or rejection by Sept. 24.