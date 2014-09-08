Baltimore Ravens

Ray Rice Cut By Ravens After Video Released; NFL Bans Him Indefinitely

Mon, Sep 8, 2014 at 2:26PM

Ray Rice no longer is a Baltimore Raven.

The team announced Monday afternoon that it has terminated the running back’s contract.

The announcement comes hours after new video was released showing the running back punching his now-wife in an elevator in an Atlantic City, N.J., casino and knocking her unconscious in February.

While many obvious factors went into the Ravens’ decision, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports reports one was that Rice’s explanation to the team in July didn’t line up with what the video showed.

Rice, 27, was in the midst of serving a two-game suspension stemming from the domestic-violence incident when the Ravens announced the news on Twitter.

Rice, who signed a five-year, $40 million extension in 2012, had three years left on his contract. The Ravens will absorb $9.5 million against their salary cap next year for releasing Rice.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): Rice will be out of work for a while. According to NFL spokesman Greg Aiello, commissioner Roger Goodell has suspended the embattled running back indefinitely.

