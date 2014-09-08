Ray Rice Cut By Ravens After Video Released; NFL Bans Him Indefinitely

Ray Rice no longer is a Baltimore Raven.

The team announced Monday afternoon that it has terminated the running back’s contract.

The #Ravens have terminated RB Ray Rice's contract this afternoon. —

Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 08, 2014

The announcement comes hours after new video was released showing the running back punching his now-wife in an elevator in an Atlantic City, N.J., casino and knocking her unconscious in February.

While many obvious factors went into the Ravens’ decision, Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports reports one was that Rice’s explanation to the team in July didn’t line up with what the video showed.

The Ravens have cut Ray Rice. Told one factor was his version of what happened didn't match with video. —

Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) September 08, 2014

Rice, 27, was in the midst of serving a two-game suspension stemming from the domestic-violence incident when the Ravens announced the news on Twitter.

Rice, who signed a five-year, $40 million extension in 2012, had three years left on his contract. The Ravens will absorb $9.5 million against their salary cap next year for releasing Rice.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): Rice will be out of work for a while. According to NFL spokesman Greg Aiello, commissioner Roger Goodell has suspended the embattled running back indefinitely.

Roger Goodell has announced that based on new video evidence that became available today he has indefinitely suspended Ray Rice. —

Greg Aiello (@gregaiello) September 08, 2014

