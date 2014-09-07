Goalies Fight In Bench-Clearing Brawl In Polish Hockey League (Video)

NHL training camps still are about a week away, but the action in the Polish Hockey League already is heating up.

A hit from behind led to a bench-clearing brawl in a recent game between Polish clubs KH Sanok and Podhale.

After the initial altercations died down, the two goalies started talking to each other before dropping the gloves for a fight. One of the goalies got absolutely rocked by a right-hand punch, but he was able to get up off the ice shortly after and appeared to be OK.

KH Sanok won 3-0 when the game was called after the brawl.

