Rajon Rondo In Good Spirits At Celtics Media Day Despite Injury (Video)

Rajon Rondo won’t be playing for six to 10 weeks, but he was in high spirits during the Boston Celtics’ media day Monday.

Rondo, who explained that he broke his hand after a slip at home and not at a trampoline park, wore a sling on his left hand and will be sidelined to start the season.

The point guard also answered questions regarding his future in Boston and expressed his desire to stay with the Celtics.

“The fans — the people here — make me want to stay,” Rondo said. “The organization has been great; I can’t say enough about (Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge) and (owner Wyc Grousbeck), but when I walk down the street, the fans are embracing.”

Hear more of Rondo’s Celtics media day comments in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images