Zlatan Ibrahimovic Breaks Sweden Record By Daring To Zlatan (Video)

STOCKHOLM — Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s two goals in the first half of a friendly against Estonia made him Sweden’s all-time top-scorer on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic’s double put him at 50 goals for Sweden, surpassing the 49 by Sven Rydell from 1923-1932.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored after a corner kick in the third minute, and again in the 24th with a deft back-heel touch on Sebastian Larsson’s pass.

After the second goal he pulled off his national team jersey to show text on his undershirt saying “50+” on the back and “You made it possible” on the front.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now he's the greatest of all time. "50 goals, you made it possible." http://t.co/L99tpYz14Q —

Zlatan (@LanaDawood) September 04, 2014

Sweden won the game 2-0.