Dez Bryant Makes One-Handed Catch, Stretches Out For Touchdown (GIF)

It seems like Dez Bryant does something every week that makes you stop and say, “Wow, Dez Bryant is really good at football.”

Monday night was no difference, as the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver made another incredible play in the Cowboys’ eventual overtime loss to the Washington Redskins.

Bryant showed off his wide range of skills when he made a crazy one-handed catch on an errant wide receiver screen pass from Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. The pass was low and to Bryant’s left, but he somehow kept the ball off the ground to make the catch at the Washington 8-yard line. Bryant then collected himself and stormed into the end zone, breaking through would-be tacklers before extending his arm over the goal line for the touchdown.

He’s not a bad football player.

Bryant actually was held in check for much of the night, aside from the touchdown. He finished the game with three catches, 30 yards and the score. The touchdown was Bryant’s fifth of the season.

GIF via SB Nation

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

