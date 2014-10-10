Jaromir Jagr Moves Into Sixth Place On NHL’s All-Time Scoring List (Video)

New Jersey Devils forward Jaromir Jagr’s ascent up the NHL’s all-time scoring list continued Thursday night when he moved into sixth place after picking up an assist on Mike Cammalleri’s second-period goal.

The assist gave Jagr 1,756 career points, one ahead of Detroit Red Wings legend Steve Yzerman.

Jagr could move into fifth place soon as he’s just 14 points away from Los Angeles Kings Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne. Four more tallies would move the 42-year-old into fifth place on the all-time goals scored list.

The Czech winger led the Devils in scoring with 67 points (24 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games during the 2013-14 campaign.