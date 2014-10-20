Kings’ Slava Voynov Suspended After Being Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Slava Voynov was suspended indefinitely by the NHL on Monday after being arrested on charges of domestic violence.

The league handed Voynov the indefinite suspension under Section 18-A.5 of the collective bargaining agreement which allows the league to act swiftly even before the facts of the case are known.

The section reads: “The league may suspend the player pending the league’s formal review and disposition of the matter where the failure to suspend the player during this period would create a substantial risk of material harm to the legitimate interests and/or reputation of the league.”

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Voynov will continue to be paid during the suspension.

Details of Voynov’s arrest and charges are still unknown at this point.

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images