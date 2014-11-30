Bo Pelini Fired As Nebraska’s Head Football Coach After Seven Seasons

Nebraska has fired head coach Bo Pelini, the university announced Sunday.
Pelini compiled a 67-27 record over seven seasons with the Cornhuskers — including a 9-3 record this season — and had the most wins of any Nebraska coach in that amount of time.
“Earlier this morning, I informed coach Bo Pelini of our decision to move forward in a new direction,” athletic director Shawn Eichorst said in a statement, via ESPN. “Coach Pelini served our University admirably for seven years and led our football program’s transition to the Big Ten Conference. We wish Coach Pelini and his wonderful family all the best and thank him for his dedicated service to the University.”
Despite Pelini’s winning ways, Nebraska still didn’t make the necessary adjustments to be a legitimate contender in college football. Pelini’s Cornhuskers have lost by 20 points or more 10 times in his career as head coach and allowed 45 points or more in six games since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
Still, Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong voiced his displeasure with the decision.
Biggest mistake you ever made.... Bo was the best coach I've ever had and I'll always appreciate the things you taught me.—
Tommy Armstrong Jr. (@Tommy_Gun4) November 30, 2014
Photo via Bruce Thorson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP