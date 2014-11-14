Boston Bruins Send Alexander Khokhlachev Back To Providence

Alexander Khokhlachev’s stay with the Boston Bruins was a short one.

The young forward was sent back to the Providence Bruins of the AHL on Friday, one day after being recalled to the big club. Khokhlachev was recalled Thursday on an emergency basis for the club’s game in Montreal. He wasn’t used, however, and was a healthy scratch in the Bruins’ 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The 21-year-old Russian was looking to appear in his second career NHL game. He made his NHL debut in the Bruins’ regular-season finale last season, logging 15:14 of ice time and two shots against the New Jersey Devils.

Khokhlachev leads the P-Bruins in goals with five this season and ranks second on the club with 11 points.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images