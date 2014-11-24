David Pastrnak Recall Right Move For Injury-Depleted Bruins Offense

BOSTON — Ready or not, here he comes.

David Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins’ top prospect and first-round pick in the 2014 NHL draft, was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Sunday. He is a game-time decision for Monday night’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden, per B’s head coach Claude Julien.

“I’m happy I got this opportunity to come here … practicing with the guys and everything is great, so I’m just trying to enjoy it,” Pastrnak said.

The Bruins are in a dire need of high-end offensive skill with top-line center David Krejci, second-line left winger Brad Marchand, third-line forward Chris Kelly, and defensemen Zdeno Chara and David Warsofsky battling injuries. All five players missed Saturday night’s 2-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, and Krejci and Kelly also won’t play Monday.

These injuries made Boston’s decision to recall Pastrnak the right one, even if he’s still undersized for the top level. Pastrnak did say Monday that he’s gained some weight since the start of the season and is up to 176 pounds.

The early impressions of Pastrnak’s performance with the Providence Bruins are quite positive. The 18-year-old right winger leads the P-Bruins in scoring with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 17 games. He also earned AHL Rookie of the Month honors in October.

The Czech winger is a top-tier playmaker, has an excellent shot with both power and accuracy, as well as a high hockey IQ. He enjoys handling the puck often and is able to use his fantastic skating ability and speed to beat opposing players and gain entry into the attacking zone. His creativity with the puck allows him to consistently create scoring chances for teammates, so it’s no surprise he leads Providence with 13 assists.

Pastrnak’s defensive game still needs improvement, as is the case with most young forwards, but it’s also not a major weakness.

“We know he’s a dynamic player, but it’s like a lot of players will tell you — well here’s an example, I was listening to Martin St. Louis (Sunday) talk and how he said he was utilized a lot in defensive situations early in his career and until somebody gave him that opportunity to become an offensive guy, like he had been his whole career, he felt like he was a more complete player,” Bruins head coach Claude Julien said Monday.

“I think, right now, that’s what David is trying to learn in Providence. We know how dynamically he makes things happen. He’s a skill player, can score goals but we don’t expect perfection. But you have to be at least a little bit reliable defensively.”

Pastrnak should be able to help a Boston offense that has scored just six goals in its last nine games and ranks 21st in goals scored per game (2.50). The Bruins’ power play ranks 11th with a respectable 20 percent success rate, but the unit is 1-for-12 in the last six games and has a four-game goal-less drought. Pastrnak gives Julien another talented playmaker to use on one of the power-play units.

The Bruins have a shown a willingness in recent seasons to give forwards selected in the first round a chance to play in the NHL during the same year in which they were drafted. The two most recent examples are Phil Kessel and Tyler Seguin, both of whom made a positive impact as rookies.

Pastrnak is capable of giving Boston a much-needed offensive boost, but it would be unfair to expect too much of him right away. After all, he has just a little more than one month of experience playing professionally in North America.