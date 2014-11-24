Martin St. Louis Picks Alexei Emelin’s Pocket, Scores Goal (Video)

The New York Rangers had a two-goal lead when Martin St. Louis picked up his eighth tally of the season in impressive fashion against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night.

The 39-year-old right winger came up behind Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin, picked his pocket and before Emelin even realized what had happened, St. Louis had scored.

Emelin never had control of the puck as St. Louis swiped it from him. St. Louis used his speed and quick hands to fake out Dustin Tokarski, who barely had time to react, let alone time to attempt to make a save.

The goal came early in the second period and marked St. Louis’ second point of the night. He had already registered an assist on Derek Stepan’s goal at the start of the middle frame and is now two points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone.

The Rangers ended up scoring two more goals en route to a 5-0 shutout win over the Canadiens.

Thumbnail image via Twitter/@NYRangers