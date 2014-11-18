NFL Suspends Adrian Peterson Without Pay For At Least Rest Of 2014 Season

The NFL has come down hard on Adrian Peterson.

The Minnesota Vikings running back has been suspended for at least the remainder of the 2014 season without pay, the league announced Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported moments after the announcement that Peterson is appealing the decision.

Peterson pleaded no contest earlier this month to a reduced charged of misdemeanor reckless assault as part of a plea deal in his felony child abuse case.

Peterson was indicted on a felony charge of injury to a child in September after being accused of hitting his 4-year-old son with a tree branch. Peterson claimed the act was his way of disciplining the boy with corporal punishment.

The Vikings in September placed Peterson on paid leave on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list. Peterson had been appealing his status on the exempt list, and he had a 30-minute phone hearing with the league Monday, according to NFL.com. The NFLPA filed a grievance on Peterson’s behalf over the weekend.

UPDATE (9:11 a.m.): The NFLPA has responded to the suspension. Here’s their statement via ESPN. [tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/534710518964314112 align=’center’]