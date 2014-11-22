Patriots Sign Casey Walker To Practice Squad, Release Ja’Gared Davis

The New England Patriots have added to their practice squad another player with regular-season NFL experience.

The Patriots signed defensive tackle Casey Walker to the practice squad Saturday and released linebacker Ja’Gared Davis. The Patriots released Walker on Thursday to make room for veteran running back LeGarrette Blount, and the first-year pro cleared waivers Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 335-pound Walker played in five games for the Patriots this season, starting one. He recorded 11 tackles and one sack.

Davis is a second-year pro out of SMU. He spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad before being activated for one regular-season game and two playoff games. He spent three games on the Patriots’ 53-man roster this season.

Walker joins offensive linemen Chris Barker and Caylin Hauptmann, defensive linemen Jake Bequette and Joe Vellano, wide receivers Josh Boyce and Jonathan Krause, linebackers Darius Fleming and Deontae Skinner and defensive back Daxton Swanson on the practice squad.

Barker, Bequette, Vellano, Boyce and Skinner all have game experience.

