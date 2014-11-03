Wes Welker Dropped Pass Results In Patriots Interception, Big Hit (GIF)

FOXBORO, Mass. — For the second time in two years, a costly Wes Welker drop benefitted the New England Patriots.

Last season, Welker’s muffed punt set up the Patriots’ game-winning field goal in overtime. Sunday’s mistake didn’t come at as important a juncture, but it certainly looked much more painful.

A third-quarter Peyton Manning pass bounced right off Welker’s hands and into the waiting arms of Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner. As it did, Patriots safety Devin McCourty delivered a big — and legal — hit on Welker, sending the Denver Broncos receiver to the Gillette Stadium turf in a heap.

Welker eventually walked off gingerly with the help of the Broncos’ training staff. He was announced as probable to return with a back injury.

Browner returned the interception to the Denver 10-yard line, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady found Brandon LaFell for a touchdown on the next play to give New England a 37-14 lead.

UPDATE (7:25 p.m.): The Broncos later announced that Welker would not return.