Best Bruins Moments Of 2014 Include Great Goals, Fights And Saves (Videos)

by on Wed, Dec 31, 2014 at 10:33AM

Zdeno CharaThe Boston Bruins enjoyed a successful 2014.

Although they were eliminated in the second round of the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs by their rival Montreal Canadiens, they did provide their fans with many memorable moments and highlight-reel plays.

The B’s won the Presidents’ Trophy with the NHL’s best record and a few players took home individual honors as well.

The current 2014-15 campaign has seen its share of difficult moments, but amid all of the injuries to key players such as David Krejci and Zdeno Chara, the Bruins still are in the playoff race and have won three of their last four games.

Before the Bruins close 2014 on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden, check out their best moments of the year.

