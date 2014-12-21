New York Giants

Giants Kicker Penalized For Booting Rams’ Cody Davis In Face (Video)

Footballs? OK to kick. Faces? Not so much.

But don’t tell that to New York Giants kicker Josh Brown.

St. Louis Rams special-teamer Cody Davis apparently got a little too close to Brown while he was stuck in a pileup. So Brown, possibly with some inspiration from Antonio Brown, did the only rational thing he could do — he mule-kicked Davis in the face. Quite acrobatically too, we must say.

Kickers, am I right?

Unsurprisingly, Brown received an unnecessary roughness penalty for his actions.

