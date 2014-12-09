Report: Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident In Charlotte (Photos)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in an automobile accident Tuesday in Charlotte, according to multiple reports.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the initial details of the two-car crash. The newspaper also reported Newton was injured in the wreck. The quarterback was taken to the hospital around 12:50 p.m. ET, according to the paper.

Jonathan Jones, who covers the Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, was one of the first reporters on the scene. He tweeted this about Newton’s reported condition.

CMPD officer just confirmed to me Newton was driving. Said he was able to communicate —

Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 09, 2014

Jones also shared these photos.

Cam Newton's car overturned just above I 277 http://t.co/i5UjckyfbF —

Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 09, 2014

Tow truck just turned over Newton's vehicle http://t.co/N8CKJs94jw —

Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 09, 2014

Cam Newton on a stretcher. Just loaded in ambulance http://t.co/TP7rSRKXua —

Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 09, 2014

UPDATE (1:19 p.m.): The Panthers confirmed Newton was in a car accident.

We are closely monitoring the situation of a car wreck involving Cam Newton. We will have more information at an appropriate time. —

Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 09, 2014

UPDATE (1:24 p.m.): The Charlotte Observer just tweeted this photo and update.

Cam Newton is conscious and smiling after crash in uptown Charlotte. http://t.co/tx6R9qisSh —

Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) December 09, 2014

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.): WBTV in Charlotte is now reporting that Newton was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

#BREAKING RT @SteveCrumpWBTV: CMPD source says no injuries to Cam Newton.He didn't want to be transported. Taken to hospital as precaution. —

WBTV News (@WBTV_News) December 09, 2014

UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): The full extent of Newton’s injuries are still unclear, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport just reported Newton’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

From @Rapsheet (via sources): "No major injuries to @CameronNewton." —

NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 09, 2014

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): The early news is optimistic for Newton.

UPDATE: Preliminary tests on Cam Newton indicate no fractures or serious injuries. Still evaluating. (via @Edwerderespn) —

(@SportsCenter) December 09, 2014

UPDATE (2:52 p.m.): Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visited Newton at the hospital, where he said his quarterback is in “good shape.”