Report: Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident In Charlotte (Photos)

by on Tue, Dec 9, 2014 at 1:15PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in an automobile accident Tuesday in Charlotte, according to multiple reports.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the initial details of the two-car crash. The newspaper also reported Newton was injured in the wreck. The quarterback was taken to the hospital around 12:50 p.m. ET, according to the paper.

Jonathan Jones, who covers the Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, was one of the first reporters on the scene. He tweeted this about Newton’s reported condition.

Jones also shared these photos.

UPDATE (1:19 p.m.): The Panthers confirmed Newton was in a car accident.

UPDATE (1:24 p.m.): The Charlotte Observer just tweeted this photo and update.

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.): WBTV in Charlotte is now reporting that Newton was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): The full extent of Newton’s injuries are still unclear, but NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport just reported Newton’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

UPDATE (2:28 p.m.): The early news is optimistic for Newton.

UPDATE (2:52 p.m.): Panthers owner Jerry Richardson visited Newton at the hospital, where he said his quarterback is in “good shape.”

