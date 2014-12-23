Who’s The NHL’s All-Time Leader In Wins Among Finnish Goalies?

Finland has become one of the world’s top hockey countries, and a lot of that has to do with goaltending play.

Two of the best goaltenders in the world will be in the building Tuesday night when the Boston Bruins host the Nashville Predators. B’s goalie Tuukka Rask won last year’s Vezina Trophy, and Nashville’s Pekka Rinne is expected to contend for this year’s title.

Can you name the NHL’s all-time winningest Finnish goalie?

