NCAA Tournament Roundup: Kentucky Crushes WVU 78-39 To Remain Unbeaten

Daxter Miles Jr. probably wishes he could take back what he said Wednesday.

The University of West Virginia freshman told reporters that unbeaten Kentucky would be 36-1 after the No. 5 seed Mountaineers were finished with them. Instead, Miles watched his team get absolutely demolished by the top-seeded Wildcats by a score of 78-39.

Star point guard Juwan Staten was the only WVU player to reach double digits with 14 points, as Kentucky dominated the Mountaineers in every facet of the game. It was bad from the very beginning, as Wildcats forward Marcus Lee threw down this vicious dunk to make it 18-2 before the first half was even halfway over.

WVU didn’t help its case by shooting just 24 percent from the floor and 13 percent from the 3-point line.

Kentucky will face third-seeded Notre Dame in the Elite Eight on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Here are the rest of Thursday’s results.

MIDWEST

(3) Notre Dame 81, (7) Wichita State 70

WEST

(2) Arizona 68, (6) Xavier 60

(1) Wisconsin 79, (4) North Carolina 72

