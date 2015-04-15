Caroline Wozniacki, J.J. Watt Spark More Dating Rumors With Latest Picture

Caroline Wozniacki and J.J. Watt could be the newest power couple in the sports world. Or they could be just friends hanging out. Who knows? But it’s the Internet, so we’re allowed to start rumors.

The tennis player and Houston Texans star first turned heads when they were spotted cheering on Watt’s Wisconsin Badgers during the NCAA basketball championship game against Duke. Now, the two apparently are hanging out in Fisher Island, Fla., as evidenced by a fan’s Instagram.

It’s unclear if these two are dating, but one thing is very clear: Wozniacki’s love life is super interesting to the Twitter world. Woz sent out a tweet Sunday congratulating Jordan Spieth on his impressive Masters win, which plenty of followers viewed as a subtle dig at ex-fiancé Rory McIlroy. [tweet https://twitter.com/CaroWozniacki/status/587495628063768577 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/CaroWozniacki/status/587540745973850112 align=’center’]

Good luck, J.J.