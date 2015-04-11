Clay Buchholz Enjoys Day At Zoo With Family In ‘Red Sox All-Access’ (Video)

Clay Buchholz is not a morning person.

Even now after nine spring trainings with the ballclub, the Boston Red Sox pitcher still struggles to wake up early for workouts down in Fort Myers. But once he gets in his routine and shakes off the sleepiness, Buchholz powers through his time on the diamond and enjoys spending the rest of his afternoon with the family.

NESN’s new feature, “Red Sox All-Access,” documented a day in the life of Buchholz at spring training, from getting some work in on the mound to having a great time at the Naples Zoo with his wife and two kids — not to mention some anteaters, giraffes, chimpanzees and tigers.

Check out the full video above, and be sure to tune into Red Sox pregame coverage in the coming days to catch more “Red Sox All-Access” segments.