Clay Buchholz Struggles For Red Sox In Shortest Outing In Over A Year (Video)

Things were looking good early on for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, after a four-run second inning gave the team a commanding early lead. Sox starter Clay Buchholz had cruised through his first two innings of work, facing just seven batters and striking out three.

Then, everything unraveled. Buchholz allowed five runs and was pulled before the end of the inning, resulting in his shortest outing since April 21, 2014. The Sox went on to lose 11-8.

“I mean, whenever your team gives you a four-run lead, you’re supposed to come out a lot better than that,” Buchholz said. “Went out there with a game plan to throw strikes, let them put the ball in play and get outs and then walked the first guy.”

Thumbnail image via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images