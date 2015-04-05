Loui Eriksson’s Dirty Work Leading To Much-Needed Bruins Offense (Video)

Loui Eriksson’s first season with the Boston Bruins was a difficult one.

The former Dallas Stars winger struggled with concussions and wasn’t able to contribute the same sort of production he was known for in Dallas. This season is a different story, though.

Eriksson has appeared in 78 of 79 games during the 2014-15 campaign and has been able to regain his scoring touch. Eriksson has 21 goals this season, and it’s in large part because he’s willing to go to the dirty areas to score those goals.

NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Gord Kluzak discussed Eriksson’s recent play on “Big Bad Bruins Live” before the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Check it out in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images