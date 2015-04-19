Sabres GM Not Happy About Missing Connor McDavid In NHL Draft Lottery

Tim Murray has the chance to draft a once-in-a-generation player. Unfortunately, that player is not Connor McDavid.

The Buffalo Sabres general manager has raved about McDavid in recent weeks, even admitting that he “thinks too much” about the Erie Otters star and projected No. 1 overall pick.

With the NHL’s worst record this season, Buffalo entered Saturday night’s NHL Draft Lottery with the best chance to snag McDavid but watched as the top pick went to the Edmonton Oilers for the fourth time in six years, leaving the Sabres at No. 2.

The second overall pick isn’t too shabby, especially when Boston University star and Hobey Baker Award winner Jack Eichel is the likely prize. But don’t tell that to Murray. [tweet https://twitter.com/Zeisberger/status/589585249895641088 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/Zeisberger/status/589585633779257344 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/Zeisberger/status/589586005054849024 align=’center’]

Have fun in Buffalo, Jack!

Fortunately, Eichel didn’t get caught up in the nonsense, telling reporters after the lottery that the Sabres have a “strong hockey tradition” and that it would be “really nice to play there.”

Eichel — who led NCAA’s Division I in scoring with 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 40 games — once shouted he’s coming for Buffalo before chugging a beer, so maybe this is a match made in heaven.

Well, for one side, anyways.

