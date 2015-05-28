‘Entourage’ Creator Recalls Tom Brady’s Near Hole-In-One, Eli Manning Ditching Him

If you’re a sports fan, chances are you have at least one compelling reason to go see the new “Entourage” movie.

The film, based on the popular HBO show, opens next Wednesday and features tons of athlete cameos, from New England Patriots teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman to UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.

In case you needed more reasons, though, “Entourage” creator Doug Ellin recently sat down for an interview on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” and dropped some juicy tidbits about his interactions with sports’ biggest stars.

First up: An experience to remember with Brady while shooting a golf scene for season six of the show.

“It’s like 45 degrees out,” Ellin told Bensinger. “(Brady) walks up — I swear to God — he walks up to where we are on a par-3, does not even take a practice swing and puts it within a foot of the hole. And we’re all sitting there going, ‘OK, this is why he’s Tom Brady.’ ”

We’re sure Keegan Bradley can corroborate with that story.

Ellin didn’t have the fondest memories of another Super Bowl-winning quarterback, though. According to the producer — who’s a huge New York Giants fan — Eli Manning reached out to Ellin about being on “Entourage” but later bailed on him.

“I took however much time it takes to write a script and then I sent it to him and he didn’t call me back, and I called him again and he didn’t call me back,” Ellin said. “… His agent called me and said something to the effect of, ‘He wants to focus on football. I’m sure you understand.’ And I kinda went crazy and said, ‘No, I don’t understand … I didn’t call him. He called me.’ And I never even got a response.”

Ellin had some other great stories for Bensinger, including his run-in with LeBron James and his quest to find a stand-in to tell Brady he “sucks” to his face.

Tune in to NESN on Wednesday, June 3, at 5 p.m. ET to catch Ellin’s full interview with Bensinger.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@golf_com