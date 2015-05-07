New York Tabloids Have Field Day With Tom Brady Amid Wells Report (Photos)

You knew this was coming, New England Patriots fans.

One day after the Wells Report implicated Tom Brady for at least having knowledge of Patriots employees deflating footballs, the New York tabloids wasted no time hammering the quarterback and his team.

Both the New York Post and New York Daily News took Brady to task with their Thursday morning back pages, as controversy swirls around the Super Bowl MVP, who reportedly could be disciplined by the NFL. As you might expect, both papers went with “balls” references.

New York Post:

New York Daily News:

Anyone who knows anything about the New York papers and their infatuations with the Patriots shouldn’t be surprised by this. However, it’s saying something that Brady and the Patriots got the back page on a night when the Rangers lost a playoff game and both the Yankees and Mets played.