Tiger Woods Pens Heartfelt Letter To Boy Who Attempted Suicide (Photo)

The mother mentioned in the email that Dillon was a big fan of Woods, and the story quickly caught the eye of the 14-time major champion. Woods immediately took action, penning a touching letter to Dillon revealing his own stuttering issues as a child.
The heartfelt letter appeared to have its desired effect, as Dillon expressed his gratitude in an email to Gustafson that Sirak also shared.
“On Saturday, I got a letter from Tiger!” the email read. “He told me that he used to stutter too. We are going to frame the letter. We have never seen a golf tournament in person, only on TV. I told my mom that when my leg gets better (he fractured his leg in his suicide attempt) I think that would be a fun thing to do.”
Dillon continued.
“I hope that maybe one other person out there that is also having struggles, will hear my story and realize suicide is not the answer and maybe it can help them. I just acted on impulse and now wish that I hadn’t. I was just tired of feeling small and like I didn’t matter. I know that I do matter with the help of my family and friends like you to support me. So thank you and please thank Ron. You are a really great person.”
