Tiger Woods Pens Heartfelt Letter To Boy Who Attempted Suicide (Photo)

Tiger Woods is dealing with plenty of his own problems, but that didn’t stop him from reaching out to a boy in much more dire straights.

It all started when professional golfer Sophie Gustafson, who struggles with a stutter, was mentoring a 12-year-old boy named Dillon. Dillon was being bullied in school for his own stuttering issues to the point where he attempted suicide.

Luckily, Dillon’s parents saved their son at the last minute, but the scare prompted his mother to reach out to Gustafson for help in an email published by Golf Digest’s Ron Sirak.