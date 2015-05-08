Watch The 2015 Players Championship Online (Live Stream)

The 2015 Players Championship kicks off this week, and you can catch all of the action on the PGA Tour’s website.

PGATour.com is offering live streams for the duration of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The golfers will tee off starting Thursday at 7:46 a.m. ET, and coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET. A winner will be crowned Sunday.

Click the photo below for live streams of the Players Championship.

Photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images