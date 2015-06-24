Boston Red Sox

Boston Storms Create Majestic Skies Over Fenway Park At Red Sox Game (Photos)

Wed, Jun 24, 2015 at 10:16AM

A patch of stormy weather rolled through the Boston area Tuesday night shortly before the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles began a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Yet the nasty weather didn’t delay the game at all — in fact, it only enhanced it. Here are views of the skies over Fenway during the fourth inning:

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox Fenway Park
Pretty awesome.

Unfortunately for the home team, the sunset was far prettier than the final result. The Orioles roughed up Red Sox starter Joe Kelly en route to a 6-4 win.

The victory improved the O’s to 6-0 in their last six matchups with the Sox.

Photos via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images and Steven Senne/Associated Press

