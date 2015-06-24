Boston Storms Create Majestic Skies Over Fenway Park At Red Sox Game (Photos)

A patch of stormy weather rolled through the Boston area Tuesday night shortly before the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles began a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Yet the nasty weather didn’t delay the game at all — in fact, it only enhanced it. Here are views of the skies over Fenway during the fourth inning:



Pretty awesome.

Unfortunately for the home team, the sunset was far prettier than the final result. The Orioles roughed up Red Sox starter Joe Kelly en route to a 6-4 win.

The victory improved the O’s to 6-0 in their last six matchups with the Sox.

