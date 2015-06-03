Jerry Remy: Rusney Castillo Could Be Spark Red Sox Need In Right Field (Video)

The Boston Red Sox had a lot of questions about right field going into this season, and Rusney Castillo could be the answer.

With Shane Victorino and Daniel Nava on the disabled list and the Red Sox’s other options failing to produce offensively, Castillo has had to step up. The Cuban outfielder struggled at first, but NESN announcer Jerry Remy liked what he saw from Castillo, who had a nice catch and the go-ahead RBI in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.

“It was nice to see Castillo come up with a big hit late in the game because the fact is the Red Sox have had problems out in right field,” Remy said on “Red Sox Gameday Live” prior to Wednesday’s first game against the Twins. “A lot of injuries. They haven’t had guys who consistently have played.

“Castillo’s getting some consistent playing time recently and had been struggling at the plate, but to come up with that big hit last night could be a big boost for him as he comes into this day-night doubleheader (Wednesday).”

Check out the video above to hear more from Remy and Don Orsillo.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images