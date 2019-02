Don Sweeney has been the Boston Bruins’ general manager for just five weeks, but he made quite the splash Friday night.

Sweeney traded defenseman Dougie Hamilton to the Calgary Flames and gritty forward Milan Lucic to the Los Angeles Kings, stockpiling picks before the start of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Sweeney addressed the media in Sunrise, Fla., and you can watch his comments in the video player below.

Thumbnail photo by Bill Sikes/Associated Press