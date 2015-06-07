Red Sox’s Offense, Defense, Pitching Work Together, Earn Win (Video)

The biggest flaw of the 2015 Boston Red Sox is consistency. When the offense has provided, the pitching or defense has failed, and vice versa.

Joe Kelly was well aware of that when he took the mound Saturday against the Oakland Athletics and made it a priority to get his teammates off the field as quickly and efficiently as possible.

That extra effort went a long way in one of Kelly’s best performances in a while, and the Red Sox took home a 4-2 win because of it. Some tweaks in Kelly’s game plan and pitches also played a factor in the performance.

