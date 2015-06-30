Trading Marc Savard Still An Option For Bruins Entering NHL Free Agency

It appears Boston Bruins center Marc Savard never will play in the NHL again. He hasn’t been on the ice since 2010-11 after suffering his second concussion in a one-year span. Still, he could be the next Bruins player moved this offseason.

Savard’s contract expires after 2016-17 and carries a salary-cap hit of $4,027,143, per General Fanager. Even though he isn’t expected to play again, Savard’s contract still has value to teams that need to reach the $52.8 million salary floor. As of this writing, six teams were below that threshold.

What makes Savard’s contract enticing is teams on tight budgets can acquire it and get about $4 million closer to the floor without having to pay him a high salary. His contract was frontloaded, and his salary this season and next season is just $575,000.

So, should we expect a Savard trade before next season?

“I’ve discussed Savard with a lot of teams, yes,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Tuesday in a pre-free agency media conference call.

When asked whether trading Savard still is an option now that the NHL draft has passed, Sweeney responded, “Yes.”

The Bruins won’t be burdened by Savard’s contract because he can be placed on long-term injured reserve, which would take his cap hit off the books. That said, if the Bruins are able to acquire a draft pick and/or a prospect from a team that’s trying to reach the salary floor in exchange for Savard’s contract, it’s certainly something Sweeney should consider.

