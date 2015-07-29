Former Red Sox Closer Jonathan Papelbon Traded To Washington Nationals

Update (8:14 p.m. ET): Jonathan Papelbon officially has been traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Washington Nationals. Both teams confirmed the trade via Twitter.

#Phillies have traded RHP Jonathan Papelbon and cash considerations to the Nationals for RHP Nick Pivetta. —

(@Phillies) July 29, 2015

The #Nats have acquired RHP Jonathan Papelbon in exchange for MiLB RHP Nick Pivetta. Papelbon & the #Nats have agreed to a contract for 2016 —

Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 29, 2015

Original Story: It looks like Jonathan Papelbon will get his wish.

The Philadelphia Phillies closer is on the verge of being traded to the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports from MLB insiders, citing sources.

The biggest hold up appears to be negotiating Papelbon’s contract, which currently has a vesting option valued at a guaranteed $13 million for 2016 based on his number of appearances — which he’ll almost certainly hit. He also wants to be the closer wherever he goes, adding an extra layer of negotiation.

Here’s what’s being thrown around.

Source: Deal to bring Jonathan Papelbon to Nationals is nearing completion. —

Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) July 28, 2015

Papelbon to Nats deal agreed upon, source confirms @barrysvrluga report. —

Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 28, 2015

Papelbon will be a Nat. He's been told he will close, with drew storen demoted to set-up role despite brilliant season. —

Jon Heyman (@JonHeymanCBS) July 28, 2015

Source: Under terms of trade agreement, if completed, Papelbon will close for #Nationals and be signed for 2016. —

Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2015

Source adds: Papelbon will be taking millions less to leave #Phillies. —

Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2015

Source: Papelbon guarantee for ’16 with #Nationals will indeed be $11M, bringing total value of deal to $61,000,058. Cinco Ocho rides again. —

Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2015

Philly reportedly will receive a Double-A pitcher for Papelbon. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal cites a source saying it will be Nick Pivetta headed to the Phillies.

Pivetta was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Philadelphia’s system.

