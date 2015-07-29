MLB

Former Red Sox Closer Jonathan Papelbon Traded To Washington Nationals

Tue, Jul 28, 2015 at 8:22PM

Update (8:14 p.m. ET): Jonathan Papelbon officially has been traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Washington Nationals. Both teams confirmed the trade via Twitter.

Original Story: It looks like Jonathan Papelbon will get his wish.

The Philadelphia Phillies closer is on the verge of being traded to the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports from MLB insiders, citing sources.

The biggest hold up appears to be negotiating Papelbon’s contract, which currently has a vesting option valued at a guaranteed $13 million for 2016 based on his number of appearances — which he’ll almost certainly hit. He also wants to be the closer wherever he goes, adding an extra layer of negotiation.

Here’s what’s being thrown around.

Philly reportedly will receive a Double-A pitcher for Papelbon. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal cites a source saying it will be Nick Pivetta headed to the Phillies.

Pivetta was ranked as the No. 12 prospect in Philadelphia’s system.

